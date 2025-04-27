Leslie Global Wealth LLC Sells 15,378 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 55.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,378 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,480,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,806,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $133,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $181.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.41. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.45 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

