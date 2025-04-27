Leslie Global Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 253,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $8,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 164,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 298,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,824 shares during the period. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,515,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 196,245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $37.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $38.00.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

