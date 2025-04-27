Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,667 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Lear by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Lear by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 410 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Lear by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lear alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lear from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.91.

Insider Activity

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache bought 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,940.40. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $84.57 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $138.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.34.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.45%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.