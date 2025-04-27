KP Management LLC Sells 17,500 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

KP Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up approximately 1.8% of KP Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. KP Management LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertiv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,356,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,780 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,754,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,971,000 after buying an additional 3,153,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,050,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,260,000 after buying an additional 99,181 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $597,379,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Vertiv by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,905,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,349,000 after acquiring an additional 990,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $87.06 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.57. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 8.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertiv from $135.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vertiv from $132.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $153.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.38.

View Our Latest Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.