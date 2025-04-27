KP Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

KP Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of SPOT opened at $621.16 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $280.37 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. FBN Securities began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday, March 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $645.00 target price for the company. China Renaissance started coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $740.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $730.00 to $640.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.26.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

