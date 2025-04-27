KP Management LLC Makes New $1.57 Million Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

KP Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Spotify Technology Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of SPOT opened at $621.16 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $280.37 and a 1-year high of $652.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $571.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.49. The firm has a market cap of $127.16 billion, a PE ratio of 104.40 and a beta of 1.75.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spotify Technology
About Spotify Technology
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Spotify Technology
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.