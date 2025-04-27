Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stake Boosted by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,770 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,185,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 653,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,242,000 after purchasing an additional 115,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of KNX opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.33 and a beta of 1.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 76.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

