Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2816 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 25.5% increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.
Keppel Price Performance
Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.
About Keppel
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Texas Instruments: Earnings Beat, Upbeat Guidance Fuel Recovery
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- O’Reilly Automotive: An Anytime Buy for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Serves Smoking Hot Entry Point in Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.