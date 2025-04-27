Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.2816 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. This is a 25.5% increase from Keppel’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Keppel Price Performance

Shares of Keppel stock opened at $10.00 on Friday. Keppel has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.83.

About Keppel

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

