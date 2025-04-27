Jump Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 55.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in SBA Communications by 161.8% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 18th. Citizens Jmp upgraded SBA Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Joshua Koenig sold 2,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.18, for a total transaction of $495,213.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,790.22. This represents a 26.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $222.09 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $252.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $219.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.83.

SBA Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 63.98%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.