Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 621 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,072.12.

In other Netflix news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $978.41, for a total transaction of $9,784,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,611,311.31. This represents a 73.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 273,855 shares of company stock worth $267,474,816 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $1,101.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $955.92 and a 200 day moving average of $904.88. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $544.25 and a one year high of $1,106.80. The firm has a market cap of $468.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

