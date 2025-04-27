Johnson Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Copart by 2.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,876,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,037,130,000 after purchasing an additional 941,858 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Copart by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,042,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,639,000 after acquiring an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $317,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Copart by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 88,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in Copart by 6.5% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 104,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the period. 85.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Argus cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $5,700,769.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $60.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

