Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Mastercard
In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Research Report on MA
Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSE MA opened at $533.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $534.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $530.10. The company has a market cap of $486.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.11. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.89%.
Mastercard Company Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.