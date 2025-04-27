Johnson Financial Group Inc. Buys 474 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 306,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $127.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 0.78. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.85.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.