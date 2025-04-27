iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

IJS stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.10 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.10 and its 200 day moving average is $105.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

