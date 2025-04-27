iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,349,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,628,000 after purchasing an additional 100,243 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $167.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $170.28 and a 200-day moving average of $177.96. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

