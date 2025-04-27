iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,056,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 334,953 shares.The stock last traded at $41.84 and had previously closed at $41.63.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTM. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 456.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

