iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 88.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EAGG. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

Shares of EAGG opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.64 and a 12-month high of $48.95.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

