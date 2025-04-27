iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Shares Purchased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 263.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,315 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $11,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 870,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,989,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 318,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 70,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,169,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

IEUR stock opened at $62.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $53.17 and a 52 week high of $62.87. The company has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.90.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

