iomart Group (LON:IOM) Trading Down 8% – Here’s Why

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.48 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.44 ($0.30). 757,198 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 348,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24.40 ($0.32).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 63.16. The company has a market capitalization of £26.43 million, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were given a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. iomart Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.68%.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc (AIM: IOM) is one of the UK’s leading provider of secure cloud managed services, simplifying the complexities of modern technology for businesses. Our team of 650+ experts deliver cutting-edge solutions in cloud infrastructure, modern workplace management, and managed security services that enable our customers to innovate, protect, and scale their businesses.

We proudly hold one of the UK’s most extensive sets of Microsoft credentials, including Azure Expert MSP, five Solution Partner Designations, and membership in Microsoft’s Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

