Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.64% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,827,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,755 shares during the last quarter. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 581.0% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Stock Performance

RFG stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The firm has a market cap of $272.25 million, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $53.78.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

