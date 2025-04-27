Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.32 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,106 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,055,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 734.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,805,000 after acquiring an additional 266,859 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,652,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 162,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,486,000 after acquiring an additional 63,348 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPMO opened at $94.02 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $75.20 and a 52 week high of $103.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200 day moving average is $95.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

