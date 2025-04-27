Industrial Stocks To Consider – April 26th

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Texas Instruments, and Vertiv are the five Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $25.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $284.95. The company had a trading volume of 166,882,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,015,992. Tesla has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $916.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.46.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,216,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,284,383. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.02. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $122.33 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $2.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.78. 19,715,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,271,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.72. Micron Technology has a one year low of $61.54 and a one year high of $157.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.94. The company has a market cap of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

TXN traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.86. 8,381,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,190,720. The stock has a market cap of $148.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.82. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.95 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Vertiv (VRT)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of VRT traded up $3.18 on Friday, reaching $87.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,306,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,013,845. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day moving average of $107.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 68.02, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

