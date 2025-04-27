IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust (NYSEARCA:PLTM – Free Report) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC owned 1.08% of GraniteShares Platinum Trust worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the third quarter worth about $765,000. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. grew its stake in GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in GraniteShares Platinum Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of GraniteShares Platinum Trust by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Platinum Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PLTM opened at $9.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.32. GraniteShares Platinum Trust has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $10.58.

About GraniteShares Platinum Trust

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Platinum London PM Fix index. The fund tracks the platinum spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held platinum. PLTM was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is managed by GraniteShares.

