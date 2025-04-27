IHT Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,045,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,377,961,000 after purchasing an additional 290,937 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,553,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,409,000 after buying an additional 59,154 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,240,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,082,826,000 after buying an additional 165,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $724,720,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,268,000 after acquiring an additional 826,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $185.02 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $119.95 and a fifty-two week high of $205.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.83.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 26.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

