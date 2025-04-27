IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. GenTrust LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 9,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 15,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares during the period.

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 1-year low of $22.26 and a 1-year high of $32.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.53.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

