IHT Wealth Management LLC Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,576,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,064,682,000 after acquiring an additional 376,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,018,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $849,783,000 after purchasing an additional 257,465 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,379,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,672 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,285,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,902,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,680,000 after buying an additional 1,120,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nasdaq stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.28 and a 12-month high of $84.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.45.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Morgan Stanley cut Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $285,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,532,778.56. This trade represents a 5.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,253.92. This trade represents a 20.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,116 shares of company stock worth $1,434,818. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

