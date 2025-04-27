IHT Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day moving average of $42.09. The stock has a market cap of $316.03 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.97. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $33.94 and a 52 week high of $48.02.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.1498 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

