HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $920.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $789.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUBS

HubSpot Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:HUBS opened at $616.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,851.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average of $661.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HubSpot

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.