HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,880 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $17,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the third quarter worth $25,000. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $740,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in HubSpot by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,382 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.92, for a total transaction of $1,367,077.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,536,312.16. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total transaction of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,882 shares of company stock worth $17,993,757 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HUBS opened at $616.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,851.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $604.15 and a 200-day moving average of $661.47. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $434.84 and a 1 year high of $881.13.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.17%. As a group, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
