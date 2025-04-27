Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 174,922 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 226,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,922 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $21,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in CRH by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,562,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,605,000 after buying an additional 114,072 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CRH by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,450,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,732,000 after purchasing an additional 232,977 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in CRH by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRH. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.36.

CRH Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $92.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $110.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.68 and a 200-day moving average of $95.98.

CRH Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

