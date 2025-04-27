Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 157,644 Shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 258,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,644 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $17,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solventum in the third quarter worth about $568,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 196.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,312 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Solventum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Solventum by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Solventum during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get Solventum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Solventum from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.86.

Solventum Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $66.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.58. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Solventum Co. has a one year low of $47.16 and a one year high of $85.92.

Solventum Profile

(Free Report)

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solventum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solventum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.