Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,480,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,796 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $26,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,566,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 277,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 66,638 shares in the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YMM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Full Truck Alliance Price Performance

YMM stock opened at $11.19 on Friday. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.66 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were given a dividend of $0.1444 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 7th. Full Truck Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Full Truck Alliance Profile

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

