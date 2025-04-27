Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.26% of APA worth $22,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after acquiring an additional 200,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in APA by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in APA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 47,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its holdings in shares of APA by 175.8% during the fourth quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 14,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of APA in the third quarter valued at about $757,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APA shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on APA from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.79.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

