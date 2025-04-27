Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 89,114 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 457,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTEK. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 235.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Tetra Tech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total transaction of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,066,528.68. This trade represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Tetra Tech from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price target on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.72.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $31.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 0.89. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.58.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 24.21%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

