Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,529,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,865,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 2.39% of Avid Bioservices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDMO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Avid Bioservices by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 5,352 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Avid Bioservices by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Wave Global LP bought a new stake in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,371,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $2,543,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Avid Bioservices Stock Performance

Shares of Avid Bioservices stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $799.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.39. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average is $12.11.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

