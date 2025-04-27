Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,591 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 2.41% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $16,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NYF. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 45.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,417 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,675,000 after purchasing an additional 18,675 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares New York Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYF stock opened at $51.96 on Friday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.20.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares New York Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.