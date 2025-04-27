Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $19.46 Million Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 521,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,371 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $19,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $36.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $31.68 and a 12 month high of $41.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $436.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.02 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.14.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

