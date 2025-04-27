Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 652,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.21% of Ally Financial worth $23,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 218.8% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ally Financial by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

Ally Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.12. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.52 and a fifty-two week high of $45.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ally Financial

In other news, CFO Russell E. Hutchinson acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.81 per share, with a total value of $252,642.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 236,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,284,131.01. This represents a 3.59 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael George Rhodes bought 25,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,033.06. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,033.06. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

