Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 48,298 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $16,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 172.1% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Albemarle by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 38,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $57.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $49.43 and a one year high of $137.50.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 21.93%. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $109.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Albemarle from $85.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Albemarle from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Albemarle

Albemarle Profile

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.