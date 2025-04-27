Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 32,426 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.15% of AECOM worth $21,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $190,495,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in AECOM by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,718,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $397,196,000 after buying an additional 373,991 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 768,266 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,339,000 after buying an additional 220,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 349,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,386,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on AECOM from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on AECOM from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.
AECOM Stock Down 0.3 %
ACM stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.85. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. On average, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.55%.
About AECOM
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AECOM
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Markets Think Robinhood Earnings Could Send the Stock Up
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Churchill Downs Stock: Could Tariff Fears Dampen Derby Gains?
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- AT&T: Subscriber Growth & Buybacks Signal Bullish Turnaround
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.