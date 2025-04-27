HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Shares Acquired by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 444,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.93% of HNI worth $22,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HNI. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HNI by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in HNI by 649.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $176,000. 75.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In related news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

HNI Stock Down 0.5 %

HNI opened at $42.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.10. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $642.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

HNI Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

