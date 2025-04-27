Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,816,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,442 shares during the quarter. Hexcel makes up 1.3% of Earnest Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Hexcel worth $301,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Hexcel by 1,069.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hexcel by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HXL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hexcel from $61.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Hexcel from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

Hexcel Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:HXL opened at $50.27 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $45.28 and a one year high of $73.58. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

