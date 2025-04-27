Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 4273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.91.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.03.
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile
Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.
