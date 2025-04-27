Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.70

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

Hasbro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years. Hasbro has a payout ratio of 61.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hasbro to earn $4.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Hasbro stock opened at $60.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Hasbro has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $73.46.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hasbro stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Hasbro to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.89.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

