Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB) Position Raised by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 652,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,724 shares during the quarter. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF comprises 1.5% of Berger Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $21,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,563,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,410,000 after acquiring an additional 835,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,290,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,013,000 after purchasing an additional 246,770 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,536,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 999,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Management LLC WI purchased a new position in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,545,000.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $33.72 on Friday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.71 and a 12 month high of $35.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.72.

Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Profile

The Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (HTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a wide array of global fixed income instruments considered attractive from a total-return perspective, with current income as a secondary goal.

