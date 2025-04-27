Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Stock Position Raised by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,918 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ABC Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,229,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $1,233,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $985,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $923,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,492,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

HMY stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.15. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

