Gravity Price Tops $0.0148 on Major Exchanges (G)

Gravity (G) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 27th. Gravity has a total market cap of $116.19 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0148 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93,989.65 or 0.99934477 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93,721.75 or 0.99649636 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s genesis date was July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. Gravity’s official website is gravity.xyz. The official message board for Gravity is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (prev. GAL) (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity (prev. GAL) has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 9,070,080,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity (prev. GAL) is 0.01475325 USD and is down -3.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 118 active market(s) with $8,192,095.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gravity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

