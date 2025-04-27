Gratia Capital LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Gratia Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,952 shares during the period. Boyd Gaming accounts for about 4.1% of Gratia Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Gratia Capital LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $4,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,265,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,616 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,955,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,887 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,296,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,074,000 after purchasing an additional 441,963 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 964,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after buying an additional 261,443 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Price Performance

BYD stock opened at $69.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.15. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $49.34 and a 1 year high of $80.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $991.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.38 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Boyd Gaming’s payout ratio is currently 11.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.28, for a total transaction of $84,690.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,258.56. This represents a 18.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.68, for a total value of $3,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,346,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,606,063.04. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,125 shares of company stock worth $5,158,490. 27.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.07.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

Featured Articles

