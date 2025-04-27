Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 4,531 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,507 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $8,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,892,526,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $865,885,000 after acquiring an additional 169,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,631,000 after purchasing an additional 209,447 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,981,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $391,809,000 after purchasing an additional 445,613 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,132,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,227,000 after purchasing an additional 437,252 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Suncor Energy stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.79 and a 1 year high of $41.95.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on SU

Suncor Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.