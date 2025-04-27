Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Has $5.02 Million Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,503 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VMC opened at $247.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $238.89 and its 200-day moving average is $259.56. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $215.08 and a 12 month high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $325.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Monday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.64.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

