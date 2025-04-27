Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Grows Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 283,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,034 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in European Wax Center were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in European Wax Center by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in European Wax Center by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on European Wax Center from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

European Wax Center Stock Up 2.5 %

EWCZ stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.84. European Wax Center, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $12.11. The company has a market cap of $181.53 million, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15.

European Wax Center Profile

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

