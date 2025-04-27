Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Decreases Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.37% of H&E Equipment Services worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HEES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in H&E Equipment Services by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $89.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 1.74. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.93 and a 52-week high of $101.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $384.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.64%.

HEES has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc engages in the provision of equipment services, which focus on heavy construction and industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Services. The Equipment Rentals segment focuses on renting construction and industrial equipment.

